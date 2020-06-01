Forecast Discussion 06/01/2020 AM: Partial sunshine today, showers return Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 1ST: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 1ST: 48°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Good morning Twin Tiers! A cool start to the day, but temperatures will warm nicely by this afternoon. Highs today are looking to near 70 degrees. As a weak disturbance passes, a stray shower will be possible early this morning. There is a large amount of dry air in our atmosphere so much of this isn’t even reaching the ground. Partial sunshine will be with us this afternoon, but we will be on the breezy side. Cloud cover will once again thicken tonight as our next weather maker approaches the region. Lows will haver near 50.

The humidity and shower chances are increasing as we head towards midweek, thanks to weak disturbances working through our region. Temperatures Tuesday will be similar to today but we will warm near 80 by Wednesday. Steady showers are looking to be during the morning hours Tuesday before becoming more scattered by the afternoon. As we head towards Wednesday, we will be able to see some sunshine during the morning but by the afternoon we are increasing that chance for showers and even a rumble of thunder. A portion of the Twin Tiers are in a marginal risk, 2 out 5 with 5 being the highest, for development of strong storms Wednesday afternoon. We will continue to monitor this through the next twenty-four hours.

The end of the week is looking to be on the dry but warm side. Cloud cover doesn’t really increase until we head into Friday afternoon. Highs are looking to be in the low 80s. Shower chances will return for the first half of the weekend, but then the sun returns Sunday.

MONDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER, PARTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 71

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWERS ARRIVE LATE

LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY, CLOUDY, T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: SCATTERED LATE DAY SHOWERS, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

