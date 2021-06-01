Forecast Discussion 06/01/21 AM: Seasonable and comfortable today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 1st: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 1st: 48°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:37 PM

Cloud cover moved in overnight leading to a cloudy start to your Tuesday across the Twin Tiers. Some breaks in clouds will lead to peeks of sunshine. A very weak disturbance has some moisture to work with to allow a stray shower to form this afternoon, the majority of the Twin Tires will remain dry though. Temperatures will be near average today with highs hovering the mid 70s. Cloud cover will thicken back up overnight as active weather returns midweek. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Active weather will return to the region on Wednesday as our next weather maker moves into the region! Wednesday will start off mainly dry but cloudy before rain showers arrive. Spotty showers look to begin to form by midday before becoming more scattered in coverage for the afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible by late in the day. Temperatures will continue to be seasonable with highs in the low to mid-70s. A better chance for rainfall and scattered thunderstorms will come on Thursday as a low-pressure system moves through the region. Something we will continue to watch as a portion of the Twin Tiers is in a Marginal Risk, level one out of 5, for the development of isolated strong to severe storms. Light rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue on Friday.

We will see a warm-up in temperatures by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. High temperatures at this vantage point for the weekend will be into the mid to upper 80s. We will see dry weather return and temperatures by early next week will be flirting with 90 degrees.

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN, SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

