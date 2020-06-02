Forecast Discussion 06/02/2020 AM: Spotty showers today, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 2ND: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 2ND: 49°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:38 PM

A mild and cloudy start to the day across the Twin Tiers. Showers are already working into portions of Steuben county & Tioga County in Pa. A warm front passage this morning and afternoon will usher warm and moist air into our atmosphere. This will lead to an increase in our humidity and an increase in shower chances. The greatest potential for showers will be Western portions of our viewing area, but all of us will have the opportunities to see spotty showers. Highs today are looking to be similar to Monday, with temperatures warming near 70. A round of showers will move through overnight with a brief downpour possible, a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Lows will be near 60.

There is a greater chance to see some showers and thunderstorms as we head into Wednesday thanks to frontal passage. The Storm Prediction Center has the Northern Tier, Southwestern Steuben, and Southwestern Chemung counties in a marginal risk, 1 out of 5, for the development of strong to potentially severe storms. That being said any storms that do develop will have to be monitored as gusty winds, small hail, & heavy rainfall will be possible; the greatest chance for this will be across the Northern Tier. We will be feeling the humidity on Wednesday & highs will reach near 80 degrees.

As we head into Thursday we will continue to see temperatures warm up and we will be seeing partial sunshine. A warm end to the week as highs Friday will reach the mid to upper 60s, and a frontal passage will bring the return of shower activity for the afternoon. Heading into the weekend we will cool back down into the 70s. We will have the potential for showers Saturday afternoon but by Sunday we dry out and get to enjoy partial sunshine!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 69

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

