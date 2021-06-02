Forecast Discussion 06/02/21 AM: Active weather, heat, & humidity returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 2nd: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 2nd: 49°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Waking up this morning to filtered sunshine thanks to mid/high clouds that moved in overnight. We will continue to watch clouds build through the morning into the midday hour. A system moving in from the south will usher in some warm to moist air into the region. This will lead to an increase in both humidity and temperatures. We will begin to scattered rain showers will develop this afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will develop for the afternoon and evening. There will plenty of moisture for storms to tap into, which could lead to downpours. Highs will be into the low 70s. The chance for showers will continue overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The active weather will continue to round out this week. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development for strong to severe storms. Light rain showers will overspread this area throughout the morning hours. Thanks to daytime heating, moisture, and instability thunderstorms will begin to develop by the afternoon. The main concern from any of these storms will be strong winds and heavy rainfall; something we will be keeping an eye on. Temperatures on Thursday will near the mid-70s. Scattered rain showers will continue on Friday with isolated thunderstorms possible. Although there is the potential for active weather, we will have the potential to see some sunshine through broken clouds. Highs will near 80 degrees.

Looking towards the weekend it will be hot and muggy! Temperatures will continue to rise towards 90 degrees. The majority of the weekend is looking to be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Thanks to daytime heating and the amount of moisture in the region, spotty showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours. The 90-degree temperatures will continue into early next week!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 58

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN, SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 91 LOW: 60

