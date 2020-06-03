Forecast Discussion 06/03/2020 AM: Potential for strong to severe storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 3rd: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 3rd: 49°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:39 PM

Active day weather-wise is in store for all of us today! We saw some thunderstorms work through our area early this morning, some were on the stronger side. We are seeing quiet conditions right now but that will be changing by late morning. A cold front will be pushing through the region today, this will produce some thunderstorms. The Strom Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for strong to severe storms for much of the Twin Tiers. Southern portions of Bradford & Tioga counties in Pennsylvania are at an enhanced risk for storm development. Areas close to the New York Pennsylvania border area in a slight risk while the Finger Lakes region is in a marginal risk.

The time period that we will see these storms begin to develop will be between 10 am through this afternoon. A line of storms will quickly move from West to East with the main concern will be damaging winds, a brief period of heavy rain, and small hail. There is a low possibility of a tornado developing, but this looks to mainly be in the Pennsylvania region. Make sure to keep an eye on the sky today as these will be quick moving storms and conditions could change rapidly. Highs today are expected to reach near 80 degrees and we will be dealing with high humidity.

Showers & storms will linger into the evening hours before a weak high-pressure system works in tonight. This will help clear clouds out leading to a calm and comfortable day on Thursday, there is just a slight threat of a spotty shower across the southern Northern Tier, this is due to a cold front that will stall out South of there. Another frontal system moves into the region Friday. A chance for showers and thunderstorms by late day Friday and stray showers still possible Saturday. Highs Friday into the 80s, then into the 70s for highs Saturday. High pressure builds back into the region Sunday through Monday with quiet and comfortable weather returning.

WEDNESDAY: STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS, SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS & T-STORMS EARLY, TURNING DRY LATE

LOW: 57

THURSDAY: DRY, QUIET, PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

