Forecast Discussion 06/03/21 AM: Scattered showers & storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 3rd: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 3rd: 49°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Waking up this morning to scattered showers and patchy fog across the area. As a warm front moves through the region with will see warm & moist air being ushered into the region leading to scattered rain showers. Thanks to a large amount of moisture, daytime heating, and instability we will have the potential to see scattered thunderstorms develop. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development of strong storms. The main concerns from any storm will be strong winds and localized heavy rainfall. There will be plenty of moisture for any storms to tap into which could lead to localized rain amount of 1-1.5″. Besides this, it will continue to be mostly cloudy and highs will be near the mid-70s. Scattered rain showers will continue overnight along with the potential for patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Humidity and temperatures will continue to rise through the end of the week and into the weekend! Scattered rain showers are still possible on Friday, but breaks in clouds will lead to some sunshine. Highs on Friday will hover 80 degrees. Saturday and Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thanks to an abundance of moisture in the atmosphere and daytime heating, spotty shower activity will be possible for the afternoon and evening. It will not be a complete washout but it certainly will be on the warm side! Highs will near 90 degrees by Sunday!

Heading into early next week the heat and humidity will continue. Highs through midweek are expected to near 90 degrees. A weak area of high pressure will lead to dry and sunny conditions to start off the week. Clouds will begin to build back on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. At this vantage point better chance to see scattered rain showers on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN, SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 75

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING STORMS, SCATTERED SHOWERS

LOW: 59

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 59

