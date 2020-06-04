Forecast Discussion 06/04/2020 AM: Spotty showers & storms possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 4TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 4TH: 49°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Dense fog impacting portions of the Twin Tiers, this will continue to lift as we go about the morning hours. The cold front that produced the severe weather across portions of Pennsylvania yesterday has stalled south of the Northern Tier. This will help keep the majority of us on the dry side today although we do have the potential to see spotty showers develop late day. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible, the best chance for this is going to be locations close to the New York Pennsylvania border south into the Northern Tier. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s and our humidity will begin to increase. Showers will linger tonight before tapering off by midnight. Lows will fall near 60 degrees.

A hot and humid end to the week as temperatures Friday will warm into the upper 80s. Our next frontal boundary is looking to work closer to our area Friday afternoon and a cold front will pass Friday night. Scattered showers & thunderstorms will begin to pop up Friday afternoon. Heading into the weekend shower chances continue Saturday, but our humidity will be dropping. Clouds decrease Sunday and we will be comfortable. Highs on Saturday will hover 80 and cool into the low 70s Sunday. High pressure keeps us dry, comfortable, and sunny for the beginning of next week.

THURSDAY: AM SUNSHINE, INCREASING CLOUDS, LATE DAY SPOTTY SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, PARTIAL CLEARING, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 59

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

