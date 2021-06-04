Forecast Discussion 06/04/21 AM: Heat & humidity on the rise

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 4th: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 4th: 49°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Steady rain and even some rumbles of thunder moved through the area last night. We are now just seeing some lingering showers across the area early this morning. Breaks in clouds will lead to some sunshine for the area. Thanks to daytime heating, some instability, and moisture we will see some scattered showers and storms develop. The best timing looks to be between 2-9 pm. Any additional rainfall from these showers will be light. Feeling muggy by this afternoon and highs will be in the low 80s. Any lingering showers will begin to taper off overnight and lows will hover 60.

The best words to describe the weather for the upcoming weekend will be hot and humid! Temperatures are expected to near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Thanks to the heat and humidity, there will be the potential for spotty showers to develop during the afternoon hours. Besides this slight chance, most will be able to enjoy mostly to partly sunny conditions. You will want to make sure you stay plenty hydrated this morning and finding ways to stay cool! Heat index values on Sunday could be well into the 90s, something we will be keeping an eye on!

The heat and humidity will continue into the new week! Monday looks to be mainly dry and sunny; besides for a spotty shower in the afternoon. Highs will be near the low 90s. Tuesday through Thursday we increase the potential for showers and thunderstorms. At this vantage point, showers and storms look to be scattered in coverage but it will be something we will continue to monitor.

FRIDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWER

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWER

HIGH: 91 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram