Forecast Discussion 06/05/2020 AM: Hot & humid, scattered showers & storms possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 4TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 4TH: 50°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:41 PM

A humid, mild, & cloudy start to our day. We will see some breaks in the cloud cover as we go through the morning and portions of the afternoon. It will be hot & humid today though as highs will work their way up into the 80s. Late-day we do have the opportunity to see some showers pop-up and an isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Showers linger tonight as a cold front moves through. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Behind this frontal passage, cooler and drier air will be ushered into our region. This will lead to a much-needed relief from the heat, humidity, and wet weather. Spotty showers will still be possible late Saturday and highs will be near 80 degrees. The end of the weekend is looking to be cool and comfortable as highs will be in the 70s. The start of next week will be comfortable & sunny. By midweek the heat and humidity start to sneak back up on us; showers and thunderstorms will return.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

LOW: 63

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE PM SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

