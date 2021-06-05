Forecast Discussion (06/05/21): Plenty of sunshine this weekend with above average temperatures!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 5th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 5th: 51°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:40 PM

A beautiful day is in store for Saturday with cloud cover decreasing through the morning. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday afternoon with temperatures rising near 90. This is over 15 degrees above average. On top of the heat, there will also be the humidity. Humid conditions are expected today with dew points rising into the upper 60s. These conditions will hold into Sunday as dry sunny conditions remain across the Twin Tiers. Temperatures will continue to increase on Sunday with highs getting into the low 90s.

Monday brings the return of the wet weather. Temperatures continue to rise as highs remain in the low 90s. As we head into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the wet weather continues and temperatures will start to decline into the 80s. By Friday, we will see more seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s and still be dealing with the chance for some showers. The wet trend this week will be a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon to early evening. These events will not be a washout. Warm conditions from all the sunshine and the humid air are the cause for these afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorm chances. Make sure to keep the umbrella handy this week!

SATURDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE! A GREAT DAY!

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE! A GREAT DAY!

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

