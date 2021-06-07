Forecast Discussion 06/07/21 AM: Heat & humidity continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 7th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 7th: 50°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Waking up this morning to quiet conditions across the Twin Tiers. The fog that we are dealing with in the valley areas this morning will lift by 9-10 am. An area of high pressure to the south will continue to move off to our east today. The clockwise rotation from this pressure system will lead to a southwest wind direction. This southwest wind, sustained at 5-15 mph, will lead to a surge of warm and moist air into the region. Mid/High clouds will increase through the afternoon and there is the potential to see pop-up showers or storms develop. Thanks to the abundance of moisture, localized heavy rain will be possible with any downpours. The heat and humidity will continue with highs nearing 90 degrees. Lingering showers will begin to taper off tonight. Patchy to dense fog will develop especially in the valley areas. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A better chance for heavier rainfall will come on Tuesday. The start of the day looks to be primarily dry, besides for a stray shower. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop late in the morning into early afternoon. One thing we will need to watch is the potential for localized flooding due to heavy rain. There will be an abundance amount of moisture for these storms to tap into and produce heavy downpours. On top of this, some of these storms will be slow-movers, leading to localized rain totals of 1-1.5″. We will keep an eye on this, especially if we see multiple cells move over a location. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Cloud cover will break early Wednesday before building back in for the afternoon. We will also see the potential for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to develop. Highs will near the mid-80s.

Heading towards the end of the workweek, we will begin to see relief from the heat and humidity. A frontal system moving through on Thursday will bring the return of scattered showers and isolated storms for the afternoon. This frontal passage will bring us relief from the heat and humidity though. Highs go from the low to mid-80s on Thursday to nearing the mid-70s for Friday. The potential for showers will continue on Friday. At this vantage point, heading into the weekend highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and it will be mainly dry.

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 90

MONDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 67

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, POP-UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

