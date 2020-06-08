Forecast Discussion 06/08/2020 AM: Sunny start to the week, turning hot & humid Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 8TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 8TH: 51°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:42 PM

A beautiful start to the week for all of us! High pressure will be in control of our region today and Tuesday, providing us with plenty of sunshine. A light northerly breeze will help keep temperatures around average and our air mainly dry. A cool start to the day as temperatures in most locations are starting in the 40s. We will watch temperatures rise nicely into the upper 70s, near 80 degrees. The comfortable conditions will continue overnight and we see mainly starlit conditions. Patchy valley fog will be possible and lows will be in the low 50s.

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, but we feel uncomfortable as we will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s. Wednesday will be just as hot and humid as we will once again be near 90. We will see some sunshine early Wednesday, by the afternoon and evening we will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The remnants of Cristobal will merge with an approaching weather disturbance this will usher a large amount of warm tropical moistures into our region. A trailing cold front Wednesday night will bring relief from the heat and humidity but will increase the chance for thunderstorms to develop. The Storm Prediction Center currently has portions of the Twin Tiers in a slight (2 out of 5) & marginal (1 out of 5) risk for strong to severe storms; the main concern from any storms would be strong wind and heavy rain. Models are still not in agreement with this storm system so this is something that we will continue to monitor over the next 24-48 hours.

We will see stray shower chances Thursday but the majority of the day will be dry. We will be more comfortable with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will continue to fall back into the 70s by this upcoming weekend. Models are in disagreement regarding the timing of the next weather disturbance is still uncertain for Friday, due to this shower chances will be around for portions of this upcoming weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING MID/HIGH CLOUD

HIGH: 79

MONDAY NIGHT: PATCHY FOG, MAINLY STARLIT

LOW: 51

TUESDAY: HOT, HUMID, MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AM, CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM LATE DAY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: SPOTTY SHOWER, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

