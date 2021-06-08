Forecast Discussion 06/08/21 AM: Chance for showers & storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 8th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 8th: 50°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Some of us getting early morning wake-up call thanks to some thunderstorms that moved through northern portions of Steuben County. We will see a brief lull in precipitation through this morning along with breaks of sunshine through mid/high clouds. Thanks to a tropical high pressure off the east coast and then a low-pressure system in the Mississippi Valley deep moisture is beginning ushered into the region. Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop for the afternoon and evening hours. Showers and storms will be able to tap into this deep moisture leading to localized heavy rainfall. One thing we will have to monitor is slow-moving storms and training storms as this could lead to localized urban and small stream flooding. It will certainly be hot and humid again today with highs near the mid to upper 80s. Lingering showers will slowly taper off tonight and patchy fog will develop in the valley areas. Lows will be hovering in the mid-60s.

The heat, humidity, and active weather will continue through the end of the week. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Thanks to multiple disturbances, daytime heating, and an abundance of moisture the chance for showers and storms will continue for the afternoon hours. Localized heavy rain will be the main concern from any storms that do develop! A frontal system moving through the region Friday will bring the potential for rain showers but also a relief from the heat and humidity. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-70s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, at this vantage point, models are hinting at the potential for shower and thunderstorm activity during the afternoon. Although we will be dealing with active weather, temperatures will be comfortable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS, AND STORMS

HIGH: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

