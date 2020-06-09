Forecast Discussion 06/09/2020 AM: Hot and humid today, chance for storms Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 9TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 9TH: 51°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:43 PM

We had a beautiful and calm morning for all of us! Temperatures started off slightly warmer than yesterday morning but unlike yesterday we will be turning hot. Winds today will be out of the southwest, ushering warm tropical air into our area. Although we will be hot and dealing with the humidity we will also see plenty of sunshine. Highs today will be in the low 90s. We will see increasing cloud cover overnight, but temperatures will remain on the mild side with lows in the mid-60s.

Remnants of Cristobal will continue to push northward along the Mississippi River reaching the Great Lakes region Wednesday. Thanks to a warm front passage, a decent amount of tropical moisture will be ushered into our region. Highs are expected to reach into the low 90s, with the potential for heat indices nearing 100 degrees, especially near the Finger Lakes. Along with the heat, we will see dew point temperatures climb into the low 70s, increase the humidity, and also helping destabilize our atmosphere.

As we head into the afternoon hours on Wednesday, we increase the chance for scattered shower & thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development for strong to severe thunderstorms. Models are still in disagreement with timing, but it is now looking like thunderstorm activity will begin in the afternoon hours Wednesday. We will also watch for storms to continue into the evening and then along a cold front passage Wednesday night. The main concern from any storms that develop will be strong winds and heavy rain. Small hail and frequent lightning will also be possible. Lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 60s.

After the cold front passage, we will see relief in both the heat and the humidity as we head into Thursday. There will be the chance for some lingering showers early Thursday but then clouds will decrease leading to some sunshine. Highs will be almost ten degrees cooler, as highs reach into the low 80s. Temperatures will continue to cool heading towards the weekend as highs will be in the 70s. After a mainly dry day on Thursday, shower potential we return Friday and portions of the weekend.

TUESDAY: HOT & MUGGY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT: PATCHY FOG, TURNING PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: HOT, HUMID, CLOUDS INCREASE, SCATTERED LATE DAY SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: LINGERING SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

