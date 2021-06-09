Forecast Discussion 06/09/21 AM: Scattered afternoon showers & storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 9th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 9th: 51°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Waking up this morning to patchy fog and muggy conditions across the Twin Tiers! Breaks in clouds will lead to some sunshine today before clouds thicken for the afternoon. The area of high pressure that has been impacting our region will continue to move east off the coast. A cold front will drop south through the region today bringing us our next chance for showers and storms. Spotty showers will begin to pop up around the midday hour across the Finger Lakes. The best timing for showers and storms will be mid-afternoon into this evening. Showers and storms will develop near the Finger Lakes and slowly progress their way south. The main concern will the potential for localized heavy rain from any storm that does develop! Locations that are most likely to see this activity will be near the New York/Pennsylvania border and south. Hot and humid with highs near the mid-80s. Showers will begin to taper off overnight as drier air is filtered in. Lows nearing 60.

Thanks to some drier air moving in behind this frontal passage, we will see some sunshine for Thursday. It will be on the warmer side still with temperatures nearing the mid-80s. Seasonable temperatures will finally return for Friday with highs looking to be in the mid to upper 70s. Similar to Thursday, we will enjoy some sunshine mixed with clouds. Isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon hours on both of these days!

Heading towards the upcoming weekend, at this vantage point, it does not look to be a complete washout. We will see a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday along with seasonable temperatures. Showers and storms look to return by Sunday afternoon!

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

