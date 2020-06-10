Forecast Discussion 06/10/2020 AM: Hot & humid today; showers and thunderstorms late day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 10TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 10TH: 51°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Already feeling the heat and humidity this morning, as temperatures are starting off in the 60s. Highs today will reach into the low 90s. The heat index in some locations will be between the mid and upper 90s. A warm front passage has ushered in tropical air into our region, the reason why we are really feeling the heat and humidity by this afternoon. The remnants of Cristobal is impacting the Great Lakes region and has merged with a strong cold front.

Calm start to the day, but the weather will become more active as we head into the later portions of the afternoon. Between highs in the low 90s, dew point temperatures nearing 70 degrees, & seeing some sunshine it will cause our atmosphere to destabilize aiding to the development of thunderstorms and showers. The Storm Prediction Center still has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concern from any storms that develop will be strong winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Models are still in disagreement regarding the timing of the cold front passage and the start time of storms. We will be closely monitoring the weather this afternoon and tonight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to begin late afternoon and into the evening. Now, not everyone will see a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Greatest chance to see widespread thunderstorm activity will be in the overnight hours, this will be as the cold front reaches our area. The front will pass by the morning hours Thursday. Lows will hover 70 degrees and showers and storms will be possible early Thursday. But during the second half of the day, we will feel relief from the humidity and begin to dry out. Highs will be in the low 80s.

At this early vantage point, models are in disagreement regarding what’s going to happen into the weekend. Keeping a chance for a light shower Saturday. Highs Saturday near 70 degrees. Chance for showers Sunday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: HOT, HUMID, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS, SOME STRONG TO SEVERE

LOW: 70

THURSDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS & T-STORMS AM, PARTLY SUNNY BY THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SPOTTY PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

