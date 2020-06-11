Forecast Discussion 06/11/20: Turning partly sunny & comfortable today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 11TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 11TH: 52°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:44 PM

We saw a round of showers and thunderstorms work through overnight. As that cold front has pushed through cooler and drier air will be ushered into our atmosphere. Cloud cover is already beginning to decrease leading to some sunshine in some locations already. As we head into the afternoon we will be partly sunny and comfortable. We will be less humid by the afternoon and highs will be near 80 to the low 80s. Comfortable conditions continue overnight and we will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid-50s.

Most of us will remain dry for the end of the weak but a weak disturbance will bring the possibility for some spotty showers to pop up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Heading into the upcoming weekend we will be cool and comfortable. Temperatures will hover around 70 degrees both Saturday & Sunday. Saturday is looking to be mainly dry before spotty showers work in for the afternoon. Active weather really looks to return late in the day Sunday, this is when showers will make a return. This shower activity will continue into next week, with isolated thunderstorms possible on Monday. Temperatures are still looking to be on the comfortable side with highs between the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, CLOUDS DECREASE, BREEZY

HIGH: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, COMFORTABLE

LOW: 53

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PEEKS OF SUNSHINE, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SPOTTY PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

