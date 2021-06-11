Forecast Discussion 06/11/21 AM: Comfortable with spotty rain showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 11th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 11th: 52°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Waking up this morning to comfortable conditions across the Twin Tiers. We will be able to enjoy some sunshine before clouds build in the second half of the day. A low-pressure system to the north of us and a stationary boundary to the south means we are sandwiched in between. The stationary front will transition to a warm front and slowly move north. Thanks to moisture moving into the area from both systems, spotty showers will develop by mid-afternoon and into this evening. These showers will be spotty in coverage, so not all of us will see them. We all will be able to enjoy comfortable and seasonable temperatures though! Highs will hover 80 degrees. Shower activity will linger tonight and we will turn mostly cloudy by sunrise. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Heading into the upcoming weekend it will be seasonable and comfortable. Thanks to a weak disturbance, the potential for spotty rain showers will continue to be possible late afternoon into the evening. A better chance for showers and storms will be on Sunday afternoon as a system moves into the region! Temperatures are looking to hover around 80 degrees.

Starting the new workweek off with the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm activity. By late Tuesday into Wednesday, an area of high pressure will build into the region. Thanks to some drier air that will be filtered in we will see mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperatures through the first half of the week will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid-70s.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

