Forecast Discussion 06/12/20 AM: Cool & comfortable heading into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 12TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 12TH: 52°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:44 PM

After dealing with all that heat and humidity we will finally be feeling cool and comfortable. Main cold from that passed yesterday ushered in cooler and drier air into our atmosphere. A secondary cold front will pass this afternoon because of this there is a slight chance for a stray shower. There is plenty of dry air in place that the majority of us will remain on the dry side and under partly sunny conditions. Finally seeing the relief from the humidity today and highs are looking to be in the upper 70s, some locations in the Northern Tier may even hover 80 degrees. Cool & comfortable overnight with lows in the low 40s.

An area of high pressure will build in leading to a beautiful weekend for all of us! We will see plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. There is a possibility to see a pop-up shower on Saturday but the majority of us will remain dry. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-60s before we warm to near 70 degrees by Sunday. This weekend would be picture-perfect for any outdoor activities.

Pleasant weather looks to continue into the upcoming week. Temperatures will start off in the 70s before warming towards the 80s by midweek. We will also have that chance for spotty showers Tuesday through Thursday.

FRIDAY: COOL, COMFORTABLE, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76

FRIDAY NIGHT: COOL, COMFORTABLE, MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 43

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

