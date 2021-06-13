Forecast Discussion (06/13/21): Strong to severe storms are possible today. Stay weather aware.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 13th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 13th: 53°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:30 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Happy Sunday everyone! Today starts off mostly cloudy and dry but that will be short lived. Scattered showers and storms will move into the Twin Tiers this afternoon and stick around into the overnight hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threats with any severe storms will be heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for some hail. Highs today will get near 80. As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the low 60s with those showers and storms lingering into the overnight. Monday starts off mostly dry and the cloud cover will break for some. This break from the cloud cover will not last long as clouds build in with the next chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon to early evening hours. Temperatures tomorrow will rise into the upper 70s.

The weather starts to improve Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Spotty showers are possible though as we head throughout the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will rise into the low 70s. Below average temperatures are expected for the middle of the work week as highs drop into the low to mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will have plenty of sunshine and we stay dry! A nice break from the wet start to the week. Friday starts off sunny with clouds building in as the day progresses. Scattered showers are possible in the late afternoon through the overnight hours. By Friday, temperatures will have rebounded into the low 80s and stay there into Saturday. Another round of showers is also expected Saturday afternoon.

The wet weather is here right now but I have my eyes on Wednesday and Thursday! Keep those umbrellas handy right now but then we can ditch them for a bit.

Have a lovely day!!

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

