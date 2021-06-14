Forecast Discussion 06/14/21 AM: Late day showers & storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 14th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 14th: 53°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

After seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms last night, we woke up to patchy to dense fog across the valley areas. A cold front will move through the region today leading to another chance of scattered showers and storms. Timing for the development of showers and storms will be mid to late afternoon into this evening. Before the active weather returns, we will see breaks in clouds leading to some sunshine. The Storm Prediction Center currently has areas near the border and south in the Northern Tier in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concerns from any strong storms that do develop will be strong winds and localized heavy rain. Temperatures today will be right around average with highs nearing 80 degrees. Showers and even some embedded thunderstorms will linger early tonight before tapering off after midnight. Dense to patchy fog will once again develop in the valley areas. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

The active weather will continue on Tuesday thanks to a weather disturbance moving through the area. Breaks in clouds early in the day Tuesday will lead to some sunshine. By late morning and early afternoon scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop. Brief downpours will be possible with any storm that develops. Highs will be near the mid-70s. Showers will linger early Tuesday night before tapering off in the predawn hours Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

An area of high pressure will build into the region midweek, ushering in some drier air. This will lead to mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Thanks to some leftover upper atmosphere moisture, some mid/high clouds will be possible. Temperatures will continue to be right around average. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

MONDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, LATE-DAY SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 80

MONDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, EMBEDDED STORM, PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 54

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN AND CLOUDS, PM SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

