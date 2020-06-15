Forecast Discussion 06/15/20 AM: Sunshine & seasonable temperatures today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 15TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 15TH: 53°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:46 PM

After a cool start to the day temperatures will rebound nicely by this afternoon. We will see seasonable and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. High pressure will still dominate over our region keeping us dry for a good portion of this week. We remain on the cool side overnight, so another perfect night to leave a window cracked. Any clouds we see work this afternoon will slowly decrease overnight leading to mainly clear skies. Patchy valley fog will be possible by early tomorrow morning. Lows near the mid-40s.

We begin to see a warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs Tuesday will hover 80 degrees before rising into the mid-80s for midweek. Luckily the dry and pleasant weather will be continuing. We will begin to see the cloud cover increase throughout Wednesday.

The dry and quiet weather will last through the majority of this week. Isolated shower chances increase late Thursday afternoon. The majority of us will remain dry as the greatest chance to see any shower development will be in the Northern Tier. Showers and thunderstorms look to fully return on Friday afternoon as a weak disturbance passes the region. Then scattered shower chances will continue into Father’s Day Weekend. This is also when we see the heat and humidity fully make a return! Highs for the end of the week and into Father’s Day will be near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: COMFORTABLE, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77

MONDAY NIGHT: COOL, COMFORTABLE, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 46

TUESDAY: WARMING UP, MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING FAIRWEATHER CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: WARM, TURNING HUMID, PARTLY SNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY LATE DAY SHOWER ESPECIALLY IN THE NORTHERN TEIR

HIGH: 88 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: HOT, HUMID, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 61

