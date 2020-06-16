Forecast Discussion 06/16/20 AM: Seasonable temperatures and sunshine today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 16TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 16TH: 53°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:46 PM

High pressure remains in control of the region today! This means once again we will see plenty of sunshine besides for a passing fair-weather cloud. We will be comfortable and seasonable as highs will hover 80 degrees this afternoon. Winds today will remain on the light side. We continue to see the calm weather overnight and patchy valley fog will be possible. Lows will be near 50 degrees.

Dry weather will continue on Wednesday before the active weather approaches late Thursday. We will see the sunshine along with passing mid/high-level clouds. Highs Wednesday will be slightly warmer as we will be near the mid-80s.

A stationary low-pressure system that has been bringing rain to the Carolinas will slowly begin to move northward Thursday. This will help usher warm and moist air into our atmosphere. This will lead to temperatures and humidity to increase. Clouds will increase from south to north and scattered showers will arrive by Thursday afternoon. High temperatures for Thursday and Friday will be hot, as we will warm near 90 degrees.

Heading into Father’s Day weekend it will be hot and humid! We will hover 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Throughout the weekend the active weather is looking to continue as shower and thunderstorm chances will be around for the afternoon hours. Right now it doesn’t look to be a washout, but just keep this in mind if you do have any outdoor plans!

TUESDAY: SEASONABLE, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT: COMFORTABLE, MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: WARMING UP, PARTLY SUNNY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER & ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE PM SCATTERED SHOWER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, PM SCATTERED SHOWER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

