Forecast Discussion 06/17/20 AM: Pleasant weather today showers return tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 17TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 17TH: 54°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:46 PM

High pressure remains in control of the region again today! We will see plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Today would be a perfect day to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. Highs today will be slightly warmer than yesterday as temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s. A light breeze this afternoon will make the sunshine even more enjoyable! The calm conditions continue overnight as lows fall into the low 50s with patchy valley fog possible.

High pressure will begin to exit to the east as the low-pressure system that has been impacting the Carolinas slowly begins to push northward. This will usher in warm moist air into our atmosphere, which is why our humidity will increase by the end of the week. Cloud cover will begin to increase Thursday, although we will be able to see partial sunshine. As we head into the afternoon hours we will see the chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm will also be possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Greater chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday.

Heading into Father’s Day Weekend we will be dealing with the heat, humidity, and rain chances. Highs throughout the weekend will be near 90 degrees add the high dew point temperatures to the mix and it will feel very humid. The weekend isn’t looking to be a washout but we will be increasing the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Although we will see cloud cover, there will be times where the sunshine breaks through the clouds! The active weather, heat, and humidity will continue into the start of next week.

WEDNESDAY: WARMING UP, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: SEASONABLE, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, LATE DAY SHOWER, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, HOT, HUMID, AFTERNOON SHOWERS & STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: HOT & HUMID, SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWERS& ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

