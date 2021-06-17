Forecast Discussion 06/17/21 AM: Comfortable temperatures and sunshine today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 17th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 17th: 54°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

High pressure will remain in control of the region again today before it shifts off to the east. We will see another day of nice weather with plenty of sunshine & comfortable temperatures! Mid/High clouds will begin to move in late today as some moisture arrives. Temperatures will be comfortable with highs in the low to mid-70s. Mid/High clouds build in overnight and patchy valley fog will develop. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Cloud cover fully begins to build in on Friday as a weather system moves into the region. This system will bring the potential for active weather mid-afternoon and continue into Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. Showers and storms look to develop in Western New York by mid-afternoon and then progress eastward. The main threat from any isolated storms will be strong winds and localized heavy rain. Highs on Friday will hover 80 and lows will be in the low 60s. Heading into the first half of the weekend we will see the potential for showers and storms. This will be associated with a cold front passage, the timing of this passage will be key in thunderstorm potential. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-80s.

For Father’s Day, we will see a mix of sun and clouds along with warm temperatures. Highs on Sunday will hover in the mid-80s. Thanks to daytime heating and moisture we have in the atmosphere we will see the potential for spotty afternoon and evening showers. Heading into the new workweek shower and thunderstorm chances return late Monday into Tuesday. Highs go from the mid-80s Monday to the 70s on Tuesday.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 75

THURSDAY NIGHT: PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 48

FRIDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS BUILD, LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

MONDAY: WINDY, PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM LATE DAY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram