Forecast Discussion 06/18/20 AM: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 18TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 18TH: 54°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:46 PM

The high-pressure system that has to provide us with calm and sunny conditions will move off to the east today. It is a calm start to our day most of us are starting it off with some sunshine! The slow-moving low-pressure system will continue to work northward closer to our region. A light southeasterly breeze today will usher in warm and moist air into the atmosphere. Highs today will be on the hotter side as we warm into the mid to upper 80s. Thanks to day time heating we will begin to see showers and thunderstorms popping up after the lunch hour. We are not expecting any severe storms to develop but any showers or storms may move at a slow pace producing heavy rainfall potentially. Shower activity will linger early tonight before we see them taper off. Lows will hover near 60 degrees.

As we head towards the end of the week and into Father’s Day weekend we will keep the scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Similar to today, daytime heating and the high dew point temperatures will help aid in the development of any showers or storms. This weekend won’t be a washout but it will be hot and feeling muggy. Highs are expected to hover around 90 degrees.

Heading into the first half of next week the heat and humidity will be sticking around. A weak cold front will pass on Monday and Tuesday but it really won’t impact our temperatures. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, the best timing for any of these will be in the afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, POP-UP SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 61

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: HOT, HUMID, SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: HOT & HUMID, POP UP SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE, SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

