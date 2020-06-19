Forecast Discussion 06/19/20 AM: Scattered shower & storms again today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 19TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 19TH: 54°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

A foggy and muggy start to the day across the Twin Tiers. As the sun continues to rise the fog that we are seeing will continue to lift as well. The low pressure system is still to the south of our area but continue to slowly move northward. We will see a similar weather set up today like we saw on Thursday. Once the fog lifts we will be able to see some sunshine before the cloud cover really begins to increase. Day time heating, the amount of sun, and the high dew point values will all aide the development of showers and even thunderstorms this afternoon. These will be scattered and the best time for development is looking to be by mid afternoon through this evening. Any storms or showers will have the potential to be move slowly, this could increase the potential for heavy rainfall in localized areas. Highs today will hover near the mid 80s. Showers will linger this evening before tapering off for tonight once we lose the day time heating. Patchy fog will develop and lows will fall near 60 degrees.

The active weather pattern will continue into Father’s Day weekend. The heat and humidity will continue as highs both Saturday and Sunday will be well into the 80s. This weekend will not be a washout, but we will have that potential for scattered showers & storms to develop during the afternoon. Any slow-moving cells will have the potential to produce some heavy rainfall in localized areas. If you do have any outdoor plans just keep this in mind and when thunder roars go indoors.

Heading into the first half of next week the heat and humidity will be sticking around. A weak cold front will pass on Monday and Tuesday but it really won’t impact our temperatures. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, the best timing for any of these will be in the afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER EARLY, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 59

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

