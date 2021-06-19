Forecast Discussion (06/19/21): Chance for scattered showers & storms today with some storms being strong to severe

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 19th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 19th: 55°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

A mostly sunny start to Saturday will be followed by increasing cloud cover, showers, and the potential for strong to severe storms. The time frame for the showers and storms looks to be in the afternoon into the evening. Storm outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) for scattered severe storms. Main threats from any severe storms will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and the potential for large hail. Temperatures across the Twin Tiers will rise into the 80s on Saturday. As the overnight rolls around, things start to clear out a bit. Some lingering showers/storms are possible early. Lows for Saturday night will be in the upper 50s. Sunday sees some sunshine peeking through patchy cloud cover during the early morning. This will be short lived as cloud cover increases during the late morning hours and spotty to scattered showers move in. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 80s and overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s.

Monday brings the heat and another chance for showers and isolated storms during the afternoon to early evening. Temperatures on Monday will get near 90 degrees which is almost 15 degrees above average. As a cold front passes late Monday into early Tuesday, a cooler air mass moves in. Highs on Tuesday sit near 70 degrees which is below average. Tuesday also begins the trend of drier weather. Wednesday and Thursday see sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and dry conditions. Friday remains dry but will slowly start to see an increase in cloud cover.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY TO SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN LINGERS EARLY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

