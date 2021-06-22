Forecast Discussion 06/22/21 AM: Showers taper off and clouds gradually clear

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 22nd: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 22nd: 55°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Waking up this morning to light rain shower activity thanks to moisture left over from a frontal passage Monday. High-pressure building into the region today will usher dry air into the region. Rain showers will become spotty in cover by midday before fully tapering off by the afternoon. Gradual clearing will lead to some late-day sunshine. A northwest breeze will lead to cool & comfortable temperatures today with highs staying in the low to mid-60s. Cloud cover will continue to decrease overnight. Lows in the low to mid-40s.

High pressure will be in control of the region through the end of the workweek. This will provide the Twin Tiers with dry weather, sunshine, and comfortable temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-70s. We will see a gradual warm-up as highs by Friday will be in the low 80s. Friday starts off partly sunny before cloud cover builds back in the second half of the day.

At this vantage point, active weather is looking to return to the area for the upcoming weekend. Shower and thunderstorm activity looks to be scattered in coverage with breaks in clouds allowing for some sunshine. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid-80s.

TUESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS TAPER OFF, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: COMFORTABLE, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: BREEZY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

