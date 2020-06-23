Forecast Discussion 06/23/20 AM: Showers & t-storms possible late day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 23RD: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 23RD: 55°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

It is a warm and muggy start to your Tuesday! Some locations are dealing with some patchy fog, but this will begin to lift this morning. We will see some sunshine for the early today but as the next weather disturbance continues to approach our region cloud cover will increase. We will be hot and humid with highs nearing 90 degrees. Similar weather set up to yesterday. By late day, we are increasing the potential for showers and thunderstorms to develop. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concern from any storms that do develop will be strong winds and the potential for heavy rainfall. If you do have outdoor plans this afternoon make sure to keep an eye on the sky and remember when thunder roars go indoors.

As the cold front passes late tonight and into early Wednesday we will see a difference between the temperatures and humidity. The chance for showers will continue tonight before slowly tapering off by early tomorrow morning. Patchy valley fog will also be possible. Highs Wednesday will be around ten degrees less than today as we will be hovering 80 degrees. As we head into the end of the week we look to stay mainly dry. There is a weak disturbance that will arrive on Thursday increasing the potential for showers and isolated thunderstorms to develop. The active weather, humidity, and the heat returns for the weekend.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 89

TUESDAY NIGHT: STORMS LINGERINGS THIS EVENING, CHANCE SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

