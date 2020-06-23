Forecast Discussion 06/23/20 AM: Showers & t-storms possible late day
AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 23RD: 80°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 23RD: 55°
TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM
TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM
It is a warm and muggy start to your Tuesday! Some locations are dealing with some patchy fog, but this will begin to lift this morning. We will see some sunshine for the early today but as the next weather disturbance continues to approach our region cloud cover will increase. We will be hot and humid with highs nearing 90 degrees. Similar weather set up to yesterday. By late day, we are increasing the potential for showers and thunderstorms to develop. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concern from any storms that do develop will be strong winds and the potential for heavy rainfall. If you do have outdoor plans this afternoon make sure to keep an eye on the sky and remember when thunder roars go indoors.
As the cold front passes late tonight and into early Wednesday we will see a difference between the temperatures and humidity. The chance for showers will continue tonight before slowly tapering off by early tomorrow morning. Patchy valley fog will also be possible. Highs Wednesday will be around ten degrees less than today as we will be hovering 80 degrees. As we head into the end of the week we look to stay mainly dry. There is a weak disturbance that will arrive on Thursday increasing the potential for showers and isolated thunderstorms to develop. The active weather, humidity, and the heat returns for the weekend.
TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS & STORMS
HIGH: 89
TUESDAY NIGHT: STORMS LINGERINGS THIS EVENING, CHANCE SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG
LOW: 62
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER
HIGH: 79 LOW: 53
THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM
HIGH: 80 LOW: 55
FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER
HIGH: 82 LOW: 57
SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM
HIGH: 84 LOW: 62
SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS
HIGH: 85 LOW: 61
MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 86 LOW: 60
Connect with the 18 Storm Team.
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter