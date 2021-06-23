Forecast Discussion 06/23/21 AM: Sunshine & comfy today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 23rd: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 23rd: 55°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Waking up this morning to quiet conditions across the Twin Tiers and a nice sunrise to go with it! Stray showers are continuing to move across the Finger Lakes this morning but these will continue to taper off through the morning. High pressure will remain in control of the region leading to plenty of sunshine for the Twin Tiers! It will be comfortable and pleasant with highs nearing the mid-70s. The weather stays quiet overnight with skies looking clear. Lows will be near the mid-40s.

The remainder of the workweek will be pleasant as high pressure will remain in the region. We will enjoy more sunshine on Thursday compared to Friday, still, make sure you have the sunglasses and sunscreen handy. Cloud cover will begin to build back in during Friday afternoon ahead of the system moving into the region. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

The heat and humidity are on heading into the upcoming weekend. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s and look to stay that way even heading into the first half of next week. Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will be possible throughout the weekend. A better chance for active weather looks to return for early next week!

WEDNESDAY: COMFORTABLE, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, SCATTERED STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, SCATTERED STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram