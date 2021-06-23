Forecast Discussion 06/23/21 PM: Sunshine remains for Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 23rd: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 23rd: 55°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid to high 70’s was the weather story for Wednesday with this sunshine continuing into Thursday.

High pressure currently is over us here in the Twin Tiers leading to dry weather with lots of sunshine. Wednesday’s highs were near the mid-70’s and overnight lows will be in the mid-40’s with mostly clear skies and some patchy fog in low lying areas. Thursday the sunshine continues with temperatures closer to average around 80 degrees. The clear skies stick around for one last night Thursday night with overnight temperatures in the low 50s. The cloud cover begins to build Friday afternoon and evening. Friday highs will be in the mid 80’s.

The next chance of rain returns for the weekend. It will not be a total washout, but scattered showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the mid to high 80’s and more humid and wet weather than we are seeing mid-week. The chance for showers and storms sticks around early next work week with a chance for showers and storms on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Tune in with us for your full forecast in the upcoming days.



THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BUILDING CLOUDS. STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

