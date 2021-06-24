Forecast Discussion 06/24/21 AM: Building mid & high-level clouds

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 24th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 24th: 55°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Another cool and comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers! Patchy valley fog we are seeing in some locations will lift by late morning giving way to some sunshine. Mid & high-level clouds will thicken through the afternoon which will lead to filtered sunshine. Highs today will near 80 degrees. Clouds will continue to thicken overnight and we will see the potential for valley fog to develop. Lows will be in the low 50s.

We will end the workweek off with mild temperatures with highs in the low 80s expected. Cloud cover will continue to thicken throughout Friday, but we will be able to enjoy some filtered sunshine. The area of high pressure that has been controlling our weather the past couple of days will begin to move off to the east. Heading towards the weekend our region will be between a frontal system and this high pressure, leading to active weather for the weekend. Highs Friday night will be in the low to mid 50s.

Heading into the weekend the heat and humidity will be on! We will be sandwiched between a nearly stationary frontal system to the west and a high pressure system. This will lead to tropical like moisture being ushered into the region; which in turn means hot & humid conditions! The potential for scattered showers and storms will be with us during the afternoon hours throughout the weekend. The active weather will continue into next week!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS BUILD

LOW: 52

FRIDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, SCATTERED STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, SCATTERED STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

