Forecast Discussion 06/25/20 AM: Chance for showers and storms this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 25TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 25TH: 56°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

A cool and comfortable start to your Thursday! We will be able to enjoy the sunshine for the first half of the day so don’t forget your sunglasses before walking out the door. Along with the sunglasses make sure to grab that umbrella. A weather disturbance will work through this afternoon increasing the chance for showers and isolated storms. The best timing for any development will be during the mid-afternoon and into this evening. The main concern from any isolated storm will be a brief downpour and strong winds. Highs today will hover 80 degrees. Shower activity tapers off tonight leading to decreasing cloud cover and patchy fog. Lows in the mid-50s.

A weak area of high pressure will build in tonight and keep us mainly dry for Friday. There will be a large amount of dry air in place for Friday, but a stray shower will be possible late in the afternoon. Active weather will be making a return for the upcoming weekend, along with the humidity. A warm front passage Friday night will usher in warm moist air into our atmosphere. During Saturday afternoon we will see showers and thunderstorms develop across the area. The Storm Prediction Center already has portions of the Twin Tiers, mainly the Northern Tier, in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The remainder of the Twin Tiers are in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest). The best timing for developments will be Saturday afternoon and evening, the main concern will be strong winds and heavy rain. We will continue to monitor the severe weather threat as we head into the weekend.

The heat and humidity will continue for Sunday. Showers look to linger on Sunday as well, although that day will not be a complete washout. It will be a dry start to next week although temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s on Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday shower chances will make a return.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MUGGY, BREEZY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

