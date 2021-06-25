Forecast Discussion 06/25/21 AM: Warming temperatures and some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 25th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 25th: 56°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Area of high pressure that has been impacting the region the past few days will continue to move off to the east. We will begin to see mid/high clouds increase this afternoon leading to some filtered sunshine! Being on the backside of the high-pressure system we will see winds out of the southwest; sustained at 5-15 mph. This wind direction will usher warm and moist air into the region today. Highs will still be seasonable for this time of year, with temperatures reaching into the low 80s. Cloud cover will fully thicken tonight. Lows in the low 60s.

Heading into the weekend we will be sandwiched between a nearly stationary front to the west and the high-pressure system to the east. Depending on how far eastward this frontal system is able to go reach will determine how much shower activity we will see. Any showers that do develop Saturday afternoon will be scattered in coverage but will not be a complete washout. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon, with strong winds being the only concern. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-80s. The heat and humidity are on for Sunday! High temperatures will be in the low 90s but thanks to the humidity we could see heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure if you have outdoor plans that you are staying weather aware this weekend!

The heat and humidity will continue into the start of the coming week with highs on Monday and Tuesday nearing 90 degrees. Monday looks to be mainly dry besides for a spotty shower or storm! A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will come Tuesday through Thursday, something we will be keeping an eye on.

FRIDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER LATE

LOW: 62

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: WINDY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

MONDAY: BREEZY, SOME SUNSHINE, SPOTTY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

