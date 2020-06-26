Forecast Discussion 06/26/20 AM: Mainly dry today, rain and storms Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 26TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 26TH: 56°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

A pleasant end to the week thanks to a weak high pressure system. This will keep dry air in our area so we will be able to enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies! There is a slight chance for an isolated shower late this afternoon, but the majority of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the low 80s. A warm front will pass overnight increasing cloud cover and humidity. Lows will remain on the warm side as temperatures will hover 60 degrees.

An active start to the weekend as our next weather system works into the region. The warm front passage will usher in warm moisture into our atmosphere. The first batch of rain will arrive before daybreak Saturday. This is when the steadiest and heaviest rainfall is expected for the Twin Tiers. Within these rain bands, embedded thunderstorms will be possible. A cold front will approach the region by the afternoon which will bring the potential for showers and thunderstorms to fire up once again. We will be dealing with muggy conditions and highs in the low 80s.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Northern Tier, Tioga (N.Y), southern portions of Chemung and Steuben counties in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to potentially severe storms. The remainder of the Twin Tiers are in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest). The main concern from any storms that may develop will be strong winds and heavy rainfall. Showers will lighten overnight and lows will be in the low 60s.

For the end of the weekend, we will still be dealing with lingering showers and even an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Certainly won’t be active as Saturday will be. A dry start to the week on Mondy we will see sunshine and mainly dry conditions. Shower chances look to return late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Temperatures look to be right around average as we will be in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWERS & EMBEDDED STORMS ARRIVE LATE

LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MUGGY, PARTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

