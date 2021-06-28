Forecast Discussion 06/28/21 AM: Hot, humid, & afternoon showers/storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 28th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 28th: 56°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier!

Starting Monday morning off with warm and muggy conditions already! A high-pressure system off the coast will continue to usher in the warm and moist air into the region. Due to this, high temperatures today will reach into the low to mid-90s. Thanks to dew point values well into the 60s, nearing 70, we are expecting heat index values between 95-98°. We will start the day with partial sunshine and dry conditions before the afternoon’s weather is quick to return. A frontal boundary that is nearly stationary to the north of our area will slowly drop southward the next couple of days. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop after the midday hour today and continue into early this evening. Moisture will be abundant for storms and showers to tap into, leading to localized heavy rainfall. This is something we will be monitoring as some of these storms will be slow movers. All activity will taper off this evening leading to quiet conditions overnight. Staying warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The heat and humidity continue on Tuesday with highs expected into the low to mid-90s; heat index values could near 100°. Similar to Monday, we will see scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing by lunchtime hour. The main concern will be the potential for localized heavy rainfall with any slow-moving storms that move through the area. A better chance for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms will come Wednesday. This is associated with a frontal system pushing south through the region. At this moment the Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. Something we will continue to monitor.

The unsettled weather will continue for the end of the week and into the Fourth of July weekend! Although temperatures will cool back near average we will continue to deal with the humidity factor. There will be the potential for showers and storms each day, with isolated strong storms possible.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 HEAT INDEX: 94-98

MONDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWER/STORM EARLY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

LOW: 68

TUESDAY: HOT/HUMID, AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS THICKEN, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

