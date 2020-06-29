Forecast Discussion 06/29/20 AM: Mainly dry today, showers return tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 29TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 29TH: 56°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

It will be a warm and muggy start to the workweek, but we will be able to enjoy some sunshine. A nearly stationary low is centered off the New England coast which will help provide a light breeze out of the north/north-west. We are looking to stay mainly dry this afternoon and we’ll see partial sunshine! There is a slight chance for a stray shower to pop up this afternoon, thanks to daytime heating and dew point values in the low-60s. Most of us will remain dry, but be dealing with muggy conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Cloud cover will begin to increase tonight and patchy valley fog will once again be possible. Lows will near 60 degrees.

Shower chances increase as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. The low-pressure system mentioned above will impact our region by increasing our cloud cover and producing some scattered showers. Our humidity will continue to increase as well. This combined with the daytime heating will help support shower development and even isolated thunderstorm development during the afternoon hours. We will continue to see seasonable temperatures, as highs will near the low 80s.

We begin to heat up for the end of this week, as highs will near 90 degrees both Thursday and Friday. The end of the week is looking to be on the drier side, with a stray shower possible on Friday. Right now the 4th of July weekend is looking to be warm and mostly dry. Highs throughout the weekend hovering in the mid to upper 80s. We will see sunshine with a mix of clouds both days. On Saturday the models are hinting at the potential for stray showers to develop, but it currently isn’t looking to be a washout.

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 83

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, HOT, HUMID, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

