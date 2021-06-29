Forecast Discussion 06/29/21 AM: Heat Advisory in effect today for the Southern Tier

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 29th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 29th: 56°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier!

Waking up again to warm and muggy conditions across the Twin Tiers! Similar weather set up to yesterday as we have a frontal system to the west and a high-pressure system to the east. This pressure system will continue to usher in warm moist air into the region, thanks to a southwesterly wind flow. It will be another hot and humid day highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-90s and dew point temperatures will be in the 70s. Thanks to this humidity factor we will see heat index values into the mid to upper 90s; the warmest valley areas will near 100 degrees. After starting the day with some partial sunshine, active weather returns for the afternoon. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop for the afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Activity will linger overnight before tapering off to rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, hovering 70 degrees.

The frontal system mentioned above will finally push southward into our region. This frontal passage will lead to our best chance for showers and storms this week. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk, level 2 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. Wednesday will start off mainly dry with some sunshine before clouds thicken by the noon hour. Showers and storms will begin to fire up early/mid-afternoon through the evening commute. Expecting to see the strongest storms develop out ahead and along the cold front. The main concerns from these storms will be the potential for damaging winds, small hail, and especially heavy rainfall. It will be hot and humid again with highs nearing 90 degrees. Showers and storms will linger into portions of the overnight hours. Lows Wednesday will be in the mid-60s.

Unsettled weather will continue through the remainder of the seven-day forecast. We will see a relief from the heat, highs in the mid to upper 70s, but the humidity will be quick to return. Heading into the Fourth of July weekend we will see muggy conditions along with the threat of scattered showers and storms.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 93 HEAT INDEX: 97-100

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWER/STORM, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS, CLOUDS THICKEN

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

