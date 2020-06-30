Forecast Discussion 06/30/20: Turning hot and humid

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 30TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 30TH: 56°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

It was another calm and comfortable start to our day across the Twin Tiers. The low-pressure system that is still off the New England coast will impact our weather today and Wednesday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today thanks to the low-pressure system. We will continue to deal with muggy conditions and our humidity will be on the rise through the remainder of the week. As we head into the afternoon, thanks to day time heating and dew point values in the 60s, we will see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop. Any storms that develop have a very low probability of being strong to severe, the main concern will be the potential for localized heavy rainfall due to the slow movement they may have. Highs today will be near 80 degrees with lows once again near 60 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Similar to today, not expecting any storms to become severe but localized heavy rainfall will be possible. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise through the remainder of the week. Thursday and Friday are looking to be mainly dry, but thanks to the amount of moisture in the atmosphere combined with day time heating there is the potential for isolated showers.

Heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend, expect it to be hot and muggy! Temperatures throughout the weekend will near ninety degrees. The weekend will not be a washout, but there is the potential for some isolated showers or thunderstorms to pop up during the afternoon. Not everyone will see the shower activity but we all will be able to enjoy some sunshine!

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

