Forecast Discussion 06/30/21 AM: Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 30th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 30th: 56°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for portions and the Twin Tiers!

Another warm and muggy start to the day across the area, luckily we will finally see a break from the heat! It will be another hot and humid day with high temperatures reaching near 90 degrees. Some of our warmest valley regions will see heat index values in the range of 95-100°; these areas are under a Heat Advisory today. After a mainly quiet start to the day, we will see the return of active weather for the afternoon and evening. A cold front passage will lead to showers and storms to fire up, the best timing for this will be between 2-9 pm. Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (level 2, level 1 being the lowest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The main threats from these storms will be damaging winds, localized heavy rain, and hail. We will have to monitor for the potential of flash flooding in areas that have experienced heavy rain from thunderstorms the past couple of days. Showers and storms will linger overnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s.

Behind this cold front passage, cooler air will be ushered into the region leading to a cool end to the week! Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s! The chance for showers and storms will continue thanks to the passage of multiple disturbances. The main thing that could be a concern would be localized heavy rainfall!

Heading into the Fourth of July weekend we will enjoy comfortable conditions on Saturday before the humidity creeps back up on us Sunday. Temperatures will also continue to rise, temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The passage of multiple disturbances will keep the unsettled weather around through the end of the seven-day forecast period.

WEDNESDAY: HOT & HUMID, PARTLY SUNNY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 HEAT INDEX: 95-100

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWER/STORM, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

