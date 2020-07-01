Forecast Discussion 07/01/2020 AM: Seasonable today, hot & humid Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 1ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 1ST: 57°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Most locations are starting the day off with some patchy fog, this will lift this morning. The low-pressure system off the New England coast will continue to impact our area today. Similar to yesterday we will have the chance for stray showers to develop especially in the Eastern portions of our viewing area. Not everyone will see showers develop today, but we will all see some broken cloud cover. Temperatures today will be right around average as most will see highs near 80 degrees; higher elevation spots have the potential to stay in the upper 70s. High pressure will begin to build in overnight. This will bring dry air to our region allowing for clouds to partly clear overnight. Lows will near 60s degrees.

That low-pressure system that has been impacting our region the first half of the week will shift south and high pressure will build in. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine Thursday. Our temperatures and humidity will be on the rise for the end of the week and into next week. Highs Thursday and Friday will near 90 degrees. Thanks to daytime heating and high dew point values we will see the potential for stray showers to develop during the afternoon, especially on Friday.

The Holiday weekend will be hot and muggy! Highs will near 90 degrees and we will be able to enjoy some sunshine. A weak disturbance will move through the region which will bring the potential for isolated showers/storms to develop during the afternoon. The weekend will not be a washout and some locations may remain mainly dry.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY AFTERNOON SHOWERS/ISO. STORM

HIGH: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

