Forecast Discussion 07/01/2021 AM: Cool & comfortable end to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 1st: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 1st: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Waking up this morning to light rain shower activity across the Twin Tiers along with the patchy fog. A secondary cold front passage today will lead to the development of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Once this first batch of moisture moves out, we will see spotty shower chances through midday. As this front moves through the area showers and storms will be scattered in coverage. The main threat we will be monitoring will be the potential for localized heavy rainfall. It will be cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees. Light rain showers will linger overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

It will be a cool and comfortable end to the week, compared to how we started off the week! Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach the low to mid-70s. A low-pressure system moving through the region will keep the unsettled weather in the area in the form of scattered showers and storms. The best chance for showers and storms this weekend looks to occur Saturday with highs in the low to mid-70s. By the Fourth of July, we will see spotty shower activity and warming temperatures. Highs are expected to reach near 80 degrees.

The heat and humidity are quick to return heading into the new week! At this vantage point, temperatures for Monday and Tuesday look to near 90 degrees. Shower activity will be spotty in coverage Monday before becoming more widespread on Tuesday afternoon!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWER, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 86 LOW: 56

