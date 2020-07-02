Forecast Discussion 07/02/20 AM: Summer heat to end the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 2ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 2ND: 57°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

The area of low pressure that has been impacting our weather the first half of the week and slowly working its way out to sea. As this moves out it makes way for high pressure to work in. Patchy fog in some spots early this morning will lift. We had a comfortable start to the day, as we head into the afternoon we will see highs reach towards 90 degrees. Although we will be hot and humid we will be able to enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies! A weak disturbance will pass this afternoon which could bring the potential for a pop-up shower, but the majority of us will remain dry. We will remain mild and muggy overnight with lows falling into the low 60s. Patchy fog will be possible overnight.

The end of the week is looking similar to today. Temperatures in most locations will hover around 90 degrees again. Another weak disturbance moves through Friday which will bring the potential for some pop-up showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Most of us will remain dry and see partial sunshine. Summer heat will continue not only into the Holiday weekend but into the first half of next week. Saturday is looking to stay mainly dry but we do have the chance to see isolated showers develop in the afternoon. The greatest potential to see showers will come on Sunday. As we head into the start of next week we will continue to see temperatures nearing 90 degrees along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Another disturbance moving through Friday brings the chance for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, hot and feeling humid. Highs Friday again near 90 degrees. Summer heat continues for the weekend. Models now leaning towards a drier Saturday, but still can’t completely rule out an isolated shower/storm with afternoon heating. Highs Saturday near 90 degrees. A stray late-day shower/storm possible Sunday, but not expecting a washout. Highs Sunday near 90 degrees. Heat continues into early next week as temperatures again reach near 90 degrees for highs.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, HOT, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 91

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 91 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 92 LOW: 63

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter