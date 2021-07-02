Forecast Discussion 07/02/21 AM: Comfortable 4th of July Weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 2ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 2ND: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Light showers and storms moved through the region overnight leading to patchy fog across the area. It will be a cool and comfortable end to the workweek across the area today with highs in the low to mid-70s. Thanks to wrap-around moisture from a low-pressure system we will see the potential for scattered showers and storms from midday on. Rainfall looks to be light, though brief downpours will be possible with any storms that do develop. Spotty rain showers will linger tonight and patchy fog will develop. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Heading into the Holiday weekend, the potential for scattered rain showers and storms will continue into Saturday! Saturday morning starts dry with cloud cover. As a weak disturbance moves through the region, we increase scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. If you have any outdoor plans make sure you are weather aware and have your rain gear handy. Showers look to taper off by Saturday night and it will be comfortable for any firework displays! Sunday looks to be mainly dry at this point besides for a spotty shower or storm during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s and Sunday we will near 80.

The heat and humidity are quick to return early next week. Highs for Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach near 90 degrees. After a mainly dry start to the week, we will see the chance for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 73

FRIDAY NIGHT: SPOTTY SHOWER, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SPOTTY PM SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: BREEZY, TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

