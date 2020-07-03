Forecast Discussion 07/03/20 AM: Hot & mainly dry for the holiday weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 3RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 3RD: 57°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

A warm and muggy start to the day across the region and temperatures will just continue to rise from there. Highs once again today will near 90 degrees. A weak frontal boundary will push southward today. This will bring the chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Now, not all of us will see this today but we will all deal with the heat and humidity. There will be the potential for any storms that develop to produce strong winds and localized heavy rainfall. Shower activity lingers this evening but then we dry out overnight. Lows will be in the low sixties.

Heading into the holiday weekend we will continue to see hot temperatures but we look to be mainly dry. There is the potential for isolated showers to develop during the afternoon, but they look to stay light. If you do have outdoor plans this weekend just keep an eye on the sky. We will remain hot with highs near 90 and lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. The heat will be with us into next week and the humidity will be on the rise again. We will start off the week with mainly dry conditions Monday. By late Tuesday the potential for showers will return.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, POP UP SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 92 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 93 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 94 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 93 LOW: 64

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter