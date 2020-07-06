Forecast Discussion 07/06/20 AM: Heat and humidity with us all week

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE TWIN TIERS

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 6TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 6TH: 57°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:46 PM

A warm and muggy start to the day across the Twin Tiers this morning. Any areas of patchy fog will lift as the sun continues to rise. It is shaping up to be a hot day as our highs will near the mid-90s. We will enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies for the first half of the day. A weak frontal passage will help support the development of afternoon showers and even thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concerns from any storms are strong winds and the potential for heavy rainfall. Shower activity will taper off this evening and patchy valley fog will be possible. Lows in the low 60s.

The heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere any time soon. We do have a Heat Advisory that will go in effect Tuesday afternoon for portions of the Twin Tiers. Heat index values of the mid-90s to near 100 degrees will be possible. If you have any outdoor plans this week make sure you are staying hydrated and seeking shade when needed. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we head through the remainder of the week. This is thanks to daytime heating and weak disturbances that will pass the region.

We look to be slightly cooler for the upcoming weekend as highs look to hover right around 90 degrees. Forecast models are hinting at a system working into our area late Saturday and into Sunday. We are still a good amount of days out, so right now chances for showers and storms are in the forecast. We will continue to monitor this as we get closer to the weekend

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE PM SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 94

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF, PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, POP-UP SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 94 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, POP-UP SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 94 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 96 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 97 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter