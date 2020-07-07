Forecast Discussion 07/07/20 AM: Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE TWIN TIERS

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 7TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 7TH: 57°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:46 PM

A calm and muggy start to the day across the Twin Tiers. We will be able to enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies. A weak wave will pass the region today, this combined with some instability will lead to the potential for isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Not everyone will see these and the majority of us will remain dry. The main story today still is the heat that we will continue to deal with. Highs today will near the low 90s, with the high humidity we will see heat index values into the mid to upper 90s. We are in the middle of a heatwave, which is when there are three consecutive days of 90° or higher. Patchy fog will be possible tonight and a stray shower is possible early tomorrow morning. Lows will be near the mid-60s.

Greater chance to see showers and thunderstorms come as a weak wave moves through on Wednesday. The best timing for this activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours; a brief downpour will be possible. Highs will once again reach into the low 90s with lows near the mid-60s.

Above-average temperatures will continue through the end of the week as highs will reach near the low 90s. The hottest day this week is looking to be on Thursday. Thanks to the heat and humidity we will have the potential for isolated showers or storms each day, although not everyone will see them. A cold front passage this upcoming weekend will bring us relief from the humidity and heat. Temperatures by the end of the weekend and into the start of next week will be near the low to mid-80s. We will see the chance for showers and storms this weekend, with the greatest chance being Saturday.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 93

TUESDAY NIGHT: PATCHY VALLEY FOG, LIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 94 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

