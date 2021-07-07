Forecast Discussion 07/07/21 AM: Active weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 7TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 7TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Waking up to foggy conditions and even some active weather in some locations! Once the fog burns off by mid to late morning, we will be able to see some partial sunshine. Thanks to a disturbance moving through the region today we will see the potential for scattered showers and storms. The heat, humidity, & instability will help these storms fire up mainly mid-afternoon through this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe storms to develop. The main concerns from any storm will be small hail, strong winds, and localized heavy rainfall. It will be another hot and humid day with highs reaching near 90; the humidity will make it feel like the low to mid-90s at times. Isolated rain showers will linger early tonight before tapering off. Lows in the low to mid-60s.

Keeping our eyes on the track of Tropical Storm Elsa as it could impact our weather Thursday into Friday. The latest model trends have shifted the track slightly westward which would lead to the potential for heavy rainfall for us in the Twin Tiers. A system approaching from the west will be able to tap into the deep tropical moisture associated with Elsa. This could lead to heavy rainfall across the area late Thursday into Thursday night. Something we will need to monitor as the ground is saturated from the recent rainfall associated with thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday will near 80 degrees. Scattered rain showers will continue into Friday and some of the cloud cover will break by the afternoon. Highs Friday will once again near 80.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, the potential for spotty showers and storms will continue. We will also see seasonable temperatures will highs in the low 80s. The potential for showers and storms will fully return heading into the new work week. We will also see temperatures reach into the low to mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

