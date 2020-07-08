Forecast Discussion 07/08/20 AM: Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTHERN TIER 1 PM WED. UNTIL 8 PM THU.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 8TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 8TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Heading out the door this morning you will feel that humidity already. We are starting off the day with temperatures near 70 degrees and dew point values near 70 as well. It will shape up to be a hot & humid day across the Twin Tiers. Highs will near 90 degrees, thanks to the humidity heat index values could reach the mid to upper 90s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today. By this afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop. The main concerns from any storms that do develop will be strong winds, small hail, & heavy rain; there is the potential that some of these storms will be slow movers. Shower activity will taper off tonight and we will see some partial clearing. Patchy fog will develop, especially in locations that see shower activity today. Lows near the mid-60s.

The hot temperatures will continue through the end of the week with the hottest day being Thursday. Isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon Thursday & Friday. A low-pressure system will continue to work up the coast combined with an approaching disturbance from the west will increase shower and thunderstorm chances heading into the upcoming weekend. The best timing for showers and storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. A brief downpour will be possible. Temperatures go from the upper 80s Saturday to right around average as we head into the start of next week.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 94 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

